UPDATED: Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah dies – state television

Reading Time: < 1 minute

KUWAIT, Dec 16 (Reuters) – Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah died on Saturday, aged 86, according to the royal court, just over three years after assuming power in the U.S.-allied Gulf oil producer.

The cause of his death was not immediately disclosed. The emir was admitted to hospital late last month due to what the state news agency described at the time as an emergency health problem but said that he was in a stable condition.

Kuwait’s crown prince, Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber Al-Sabah, was named the new emir after the death on Saturday of his predecessor Sheikh Nawaf, state television reported.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group