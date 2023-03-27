Labour to vote on banning ex-leader Jeremy Corbyn from standing as candidate

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Labour’s governing body is set to vote on proposals to officially ban Jeremy Corbyn from standing as a Labour candidate at the next general election.

Sir Keir Starmer has tabled a motion at Tuesday’s meeting of Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC) which would prevent the party endorsing Mr Corbyn.

Mr Corbyn is suspended from being a Labour MP and sits as an independent following a row over antisemitism.

The former Labour leader has indicated he plans to stand as a candidate.

Momentum, the left-wing campaign group set up to support Mr Corbyn when he was Labour leader, accused Sir Keir of being “drunk on power”.

Last month, Sir Keir announced that Mr Corbyn would not be a Labour candidate, confirming months of speculation.

Mr Corbyn led Labour to defeat in the 2017 and 2019 general elections but remains a popular figure with many on the left of the party. From 2016, Sir Keir was a key member of his shadow cabinet, speaking for the party on Brexit.

Mr Corbyn has represented his constituency of Islington North as a Labour MP since 1983 until his suspension in October 2020.

Read more via BBC

