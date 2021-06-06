Labour would win by 48,000 votes according to latest Maltatoday Election Survey

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A MaltaToday survey carried out between Monday 31 May 2021 and Friday 4 June 2021 among 650 respondents, support for Labour continued its upward climb at the expense of the PN

45.7% say they would vote Labour if a general election, while 29.3% would vote for the PN. This would translate into a difference of almost 48,000 votes when analysing voter patterns in relation to the last general election.

The survey also shows that despite Robert Abela’s trust rating surpassing the 50% mark for the first time since last September, Bernard Grech’s trust rating at 29.3% was an improvement of almost four points over his worst performance last month.

The date of an election is still to be announced and its the sole prerogative of the Prime Minister. The current government was elected four years ago and has one year to complete its 5-year term. The current administration, led by Robert Abela, has undergone major changes in the past 18 months, following the resignation of Joseph Muscat amid damning revelations and upheaval in the late 2019 linked to Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder and other accusations of graft and corruption.

