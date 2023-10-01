Labour’s poll lead over Tories slashed to 10 points

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Labour’s poll lead has been slashed to 10 points, according to a survey published on Saturday night.

A poll by Opinium put Labour on 39 per cent and the Conservatives on 29 per cent – a two percentage point fall for Sir Keir Starmer’s party and a three point rise for the Tories.

The five-point drop in Labour’s lead follows a series of major announcements by Rishi Sunak, beginning with his decision to water down some net zero targets amid concerns about the costs of the policies on struggling households.

The poll, carried out for The Observer, is likely to come as a relief to Downing Street as the Conservatives’ annual conference begins in Manchester on Sunday.

Sir Keir continues to be the preferred choice for Prime Minister, with 28 per cent of respondents favouring him over Mr Sunak. But 37 per cent still opt for neither of the party leaders.

