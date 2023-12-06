Lamborghini raised over €230,000 for men’s health via Movember events

Reading Time: 2 minutes

More than 1600 Lamborghinis, coordinated by 100 dealers worldwide were Automobili Lamborghini’s contribution to Movember, marking the third year in a row.

Established in London in 2003, Movember aims to inform and raise funds worldwide for the treatment of certain men’s health issues, including prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide.

This is why, throughout the month of November, Lamborghini dealers and customers organized and took part in the “Bull Run” rallies of cars decorated with adhesive moustaches that owners applied to their hoods especially for the occasion. The largest gathering was held in Newport Beach in the United States with 80 cars involved, followed by Beverly Hills with 60 cars participating.

Besides the Bull Runs, a number of other initiatives were organized during the month. On the official Movember website, there was a fundraiser initiated directly by Automobili Lamborghini, which enabled more than €230,000 to be donated to the association this edition. Another particularly successful initiative was the collaboration with Gillette during the World Finals at Vallelunga, in Rome.

During the races, the world’s leading company in shaving products set up a booth that was visited for the occasion by one of the association’s founders and by Lamborghini executives, who together trimmed their beards and mustaches as a sign of support for Movember.

Also in this edition, the House of Sant’Agata Bolognese launched a project with the Bologna Football Club, with the aim of spreading the Movember messages even more widely.

For the occasion of the Series A championship match between Bologna and Lazio, a Huracán Tecnica was displayed outside the Renato Dall’Ara stadium in Bologna. The car was decorated with multiple QR codes linked to exclusive social media content and unpublished interviews with players on the importance of mental health and the topic of cancer prevention.

The month dedicated to Movember has ended, with an array of successful activities and positive results achieved by Automobili Lamborghini, but the mission of raising awareness about men’s health does not finish with the end of the month, but is a year-round effort.

