Lamborghini reveals the Lanzador on Roblox

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Automobili Lamborghini announced the launch of its immersive virtual experience, Lamborghini Lanzador Lab: The Official Design and Drive Experience on Roblox, the global immersive platform for communication and connection. This unique virtual 3D experience allows over 70 million daily-active Roblox users to dive into the world of Automobili Lamborghini, experiencing the future of high-performance driving firsthand.

In this exclusive immersive 3D experience, visitors can explore the cutting-edge design and technology of the Lanzador, Automobili Lamborghini’s all-electric Ultra GT, years before it hits the streets in the physical world. Through customizable features and interactive components, Lamborghini brings its signature innovation and style to the metaverse.

“We are thrilled to present the Lanzador on Roblox and offer a global audience the chance to engage with Lamborghini in an unprecedented way experiencing the new electric engine with more than 1 MW of peak power” says Christian Mastro, Marketing Director of Automobili Lamborghini. “This collaboration is a testament to our commitment of reaching a new generation of fans and showcasing our brand’s leadership in both the digital and physical realms.”

The Automobili Lamborghini immersive experience on Roblox goes beyond traditional gaming, providing users with a virtual 3D space to not only experience the performance of the Lanzador in an entirely new way before anyone else, but also to learn about the brand’s rich history and design DNA. Users can explore a virtual replica of the Automobili Lamborghini museum, design and customize their own digital Lanzador via Lamborghini’s Ad Personam personalization program and compete in virtual racing time trials with their ‘own’ customized car.

“It’s great to see the Lanzador Design Lab and the general design language inside the Roblox experience. It’s opening it to an even younger generation” declares Mitja Borkert, the Design Director of Automobili Lamborghini.

The experience also includes Automobili Lamborghini-branded digital items and accessories for fans to acquire or purchase for their avatars, including a racing helmet, backpack, beanies and hats. For the “ultra-Lamborghini fans”, the experience offers a luxury item – a limited-edition Automobili Lamborghini Bull Head. With only three available for sale, each item will be offered for 1.5 million Robux ( Roblox’s digital currency ) and the three buyers will also receive a custom In Real Life experience to visit the Lamborghini headquarters of Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy.

This VIP reward will include a tour of the Museo Automobili Lamborghini and Ad Personam Studio where they can see the physical Lanzador concept car, learn more about its features and visit factory lines.

The fastest growing age group on the Roblox platform is 17-24 years old, allowing the brand to engage with a dynamic and diverse audience and providing, the perfect stage for Automobili Lamborghini to showcase its commitment to innovation and the future of digital luxury. With over 180 countries in its reach, Roblox enables to connect with fans globally and offers an authentic Automobili Lamborghini experience in the metaverse.

Visit the Lamborghini Lanzador Lab to build and race your own virtual Lanzador today.

