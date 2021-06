Reading Time: < 1 minute

There are currently 1,215 migrants present at the Lampedusa hotspot shelter, after the 14 landings on the island in less than 12 hours.

At dawn on Saturday, the shelter was hosting just 137 people.

Meanwhile, 110 people will leave on the Sansovino ferry who will then be transferred to Crotone.

Photo: A file photo of a patrol boat of the Italian Coast Guard loaded with rescued migrants at the port in Lampedusa, Italy. EPA-EFE/ELIO DESIDERIO

Via TGCom