Lancia to reveal new Ypsilon small car in February in European comeback plan

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Lancia said it would reveal its new Ypsilon small car in February, the first of three new premium models promised by the brand as part of a multi-year relaunch plan under which it will again sell vehicles outside of Italy.

After shrinking to just one model in its home market, the 117-year-old brand, part of Stellantis , also has plans for a midsize crossover in 2026 and a compact hatchback in 2028, both fully electric.

The new Ypsilon will initially be presented as a fully-electric, limited edition version of 1,906 units, Lancia said in a newsletter.

The car will go on sale in Italy before summer next year and will also be available in a mild-hybrid version. Sales in other European markets will follow.

The new Ypsilon will be built in Zaragoza, Spain, on the same platform as several other Stellantis models, including the Jeep Avenger, Fiat 600, Peugeot’s 208 and 2008 and Opel’s Mokka and Corsa.

“The day we have all been waiting for is finally here. Today marks the Renaissance of the Lancia brand with the first image of Lancia Ypsilon, the first of three cars in our Strategic Plan.We celebrate this moment together with Cassina, an expression of the excellence in Italian design, by presenting LANCIA YPSILON EDIZIONE LIMITATA CASSINA, a 100% electric car, in 1906 numbered and certified units, to celebrate 117 years since the foundation of the brand. Thanks to the collaboration with Cassina, this car becomes the ultimate expression of the home feeling on board of a Lancia car, emphasizing attention to detail, materials, colours and spaces, featuring the first-ever onboard “tavolino” in a car to make you feel at home, wherever you are”, stated Luca Napolitano, Lancia Brand CEO.

Photo: The first image of the Lancia Ypsilon revealed today showcase the “tavolino”, a symbol of the home feeling on board of a Lancia bearing the Cassina signature. (Lancia)

