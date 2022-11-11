Italy’s biggest TV piracy network dismantled

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Authorities in Catania, Sicily, on Friday launched a large Italian police operation against illegal streaming involving in 22 cities in Italy.

The operation targeted a transnational gang that managed almost the entire underground market in Italy. It is considered that it was responsible for 70% of illegal national streaming involving millions of euros every month .



As part of the operation, dubbed Operation “Togha”, premises were searched and material seized in more than 20 cities up and down the country, including Ancona, Avellino, Bari, Benevento, Bologna, Brescia, Catania, Cosenza, Fermo, Messina, Naples, Novara, Palermo, Perugia, Pescara, Reggio Calabria, Rome, Salerno, Syracuse, Trapani, L’Aquila and Taranto.

