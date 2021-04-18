Last-gasp Icardi goal boosts PSG title bid

Reading Time: < 1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) -Paris St Germain stayed in the hunt for a fourth successive Ligue 1 title after Mauro Icardi scored in the dying seconds of stoppage time to secure a dramatic 3-2 home win over St Etienne on Sunday.

Icardi headed home a cross from fellow substitute Angel Di Maria to cap a frantic climax after the visitors took a 78th-minute lead and then levelled in the first minute of added time after Kylian Mbappe had turned the game PSG’s way.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe (L) reacts with Paris Saint-Germain’s Mauro Icardi after scoring on penalty during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and AS Saint Etienne (ASSE) at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, 18 April 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

The result left PSG second in the standings on 69 points from 33 games, one behind leaders Lille who were held to a 1-1 draw by eighth-placed Montpellier on Friday.

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino praised his team’s fighting spirit.

“The most important thing is to show character and never give up, always keep fighting and believing that you can get the three points,” he said

