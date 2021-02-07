Last-gasp strike gives Everton 3-3 draw at Man United

Reading Time: 2 minutes

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – Manchester United suffered a blow to their Premier League title hopes after Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored with the last kick of the game to earn the visitors a 3-3 draw in a pulsating clash at Old Trafford on Saturday.

United led 2-0 and then 3-2 but were stunned in stoppage time as they failed to deal with a simple free kick floated into the area, allowing Michael Keane to flick the ball on for Calvert-Lewin to slide the ball past goalkeeper David De Gea.

The result left United, who last won the title in 2013, second in the standings on 45 points from 23 games, two behind leaders Manchester City who have two games in hand and visit fourth-placed champions Liverpool on Sunday.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rued United’s lapses of concentration, a factor which has cost them several times this season and contributed to four home defeats in the league.

“Results create the mood. The last kick of the ball makes us go home really disappointed. We have lost two points on a long thump upfield which we should have defended,” he said.

Elsewhere, Southampton conceded twice in the opening 25 minutes at Newcastle with Joe Willock scoring on his Newcastle debut and Saints defender Jan Bednarek deflecting in Miguel Almiron’s shot.

Takumi Minamino, making his debut after a loan move from Liverpool, fired home for Southampton before Almiron grabbed his second on the stroke of halftime.

James Ward-Prowse curled in a magnificent free kick and Newcastle then had Jeff Hendrick sent off and Fabian Schar carried off on a stretcher to leave the hosts with nine men.

But they hung on to move Newcastle 10 points above Fulham whose survival hopes are fading.

Southampton have now lost five games in a row and manager Ralph Hasenhuttl was unhappy with his side’s defending again.

“The way we conceded is far too easy,” he said. “It’s not the way you can defend in the Premier League.”

