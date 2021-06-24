Late Goretzka equaliser against Hungary sends Germany into last 16

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A late Leon Goretzka goal salvaged a 2-2 draw for Germany against Hungary on Wednesday night, in a whip-saw contest that sets the Germans up for a June 29 Round of 16 match against England at Wembley.

The Germans were teetering on the brink another shock tournament exit after Adam Szalai’s diving header in the 11th minute had put Hungary in front.

Kai Havertz eventually drew Germany level in the 66th minute, only for Hungary to retake the lead seconds after the re-start as Andras Schaefer ran onto a pass and headed in.

Goretzka bagged the crucial equaliser in the 84th minute to send Germany through in second place behind France in Group F on four points.

“We made mistakes but we fought, showed character,” said Germany coach Joachim Loew. “It was not for the faint-hearted. At the end to come through this group was good and that was the aim.”

“What matters is that we are through. Now we play with England and we can look forward to that match,” he said. “It is an absolute highlight to play at Wembley against England. We will be a different team than tonight, I can promise you that.”

via Reuters

Photo Credit – German National Team Facebook