Late Mbappe stunner gives PSG 1-0 home win over Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe scored a stunning individual goal in stoppage time to give Paris St Germain a 1-0 home victory over Real Madrid and spare Lionel Messi’s blushes after he missed a penalty in their Champions League last-16, first leg on Tuesday.

Mbappe danced in between two defenders and calmly slid the ball into the far corner to earn PSG a deserved victory after they had dominated the encounter.

PSG missed several chances and were thwarted by Real keeper Thibaut Courtois, who denied Mbappe on two occasions before superbly pushing away Messi’s spot kick in the second half.

The second leg will take place in Madrid on March 9.

Manchester City run riot in 5-0 rout of Lisbon

Manchester City ran riot in a 5-0 away thrashing of Portuguese side Sporting, with Bernardo Silva scoring twice as Pep Guardiola’s team all but sealed their place in the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday.

The English champions were simply unstoppable as they tore apart their stunned hosts in the Jose Alvalade Stadium and the tie was as good as over by halftime.

Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring after seven minutes with a goal initially ruled out but allowed after a VAR check, before Silva almost broke the net with a stunning half-volley after 17 minutes to open his account.

Mahrez then set up Phil Foden for a tap-in and Silva made it 4-0 just before halftime after being picked out by Raheem Sterling, with Sporting’s defence all at sea.

There was no let-up after the break and former Benfica player Silva had a hat-trick goal ruled out for offside before Sterling made it 5-0 with a superb curler before the hour mark.

Photo PSG’s Kylian Mbappe (C) scores the 1-0 goal past Real Madrid’s goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid in Paris, France, 15 February 2022. EPA-EFE/Ian Langsdon