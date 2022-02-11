Latvia says Eastern Europe will need bolstered NATO for foreseeable future

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Eastern Europe will need a bolstered NATO presence for the foreseeable future due to the security threat posed by Russia, Latvia Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said in Berlin ahead of a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“It is very much needed that Germany is not only present in the Baltics, but also takes leading role to lead the European Union and NATO through these difficult times” Karins said ahead of the meeting with Scholz, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda.

The three Baltic leaders, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda were in Berlin as European leaders and their US counterparts still hope to deter Russia from escalating tensions with Ukraine.

The three Baltic leaders sought to encourage Germany to play an increased role in security arrangements in the Baltic region due to Moscow’s military build-up on Ukraine’s borders.

Scholz warned Russia of “serious” economic, political and strategic consequences should it invade Ukraine. The German chancellor also reiterated calls for de-escalation.

PHOTO – A NATO flag in the Meza Mackavici Training Area, near Daugavpils, Latvia. EPA-EFE/VALDA KALNINA

