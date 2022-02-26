Baltic nations plan to close airspace to Russian planes

Reading Time: < 1 minute

VILNIUS, Feb 26 (Reuters) – The Baltic nations of Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania have agreed in principle to close their airspace to Russian aircraft, Lithuanian Transport Minister Marius Skuodis said on Saturday.

“Since this morning we’ve been preparing documents for our governments to vote on. Our plan is to take the step simultaneously,” Skuodis wrote on Facebook.

Latvian airline airBaltic has decided to stop all flights to Russia until March 26 due to increased risk amid Russia’s invasion to Ukraine, the carrier said on Saturday.

“The safety and security of our passengers and employees is the main priority of airBaltic,” it added.

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas, writing by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Photo – A Latvian airline airBaltic Airbus A220-300 YL-CSM sits on the tarmac at Riga International Airport, Latvia. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS