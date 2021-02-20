Lazio goes fourth after beating Sampdoria

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Rome (Reuters – Luis Alberto’s first-half goal earned Lazio a 1-0 win over Sampdoria on Saturday, with a seventh win in eight league games putting Simone Inzaghi’s side fourth in the Serie A standings.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s lovely through pass put Luis Alberto clear in the 24th minute, with the Lazio midfielder curling his seventh league goal of the season into the net to score what proved to be the winne

While the scoreline suggests the match was a tightly-contested affair, Lazio never looked troubled. Sampdoria did not muster a shot on target all match, while the hosts themselves missed plenty of chances.

The result moves Lazio above Juventus into fourth on 43 points with the champions, who have played two games fewer, in action against bottom side Crotone on Monday. Sampdoria stay 10th on 30 points.

Fiorentina on safe ground after 3-0 win against Spezia

Fiorentina’s midfielder Valentin Eysseric (L) celebrates after scoring the 3-0 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between ACF Fiorentina and Spezia Calcio at the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy, 19 February 2021. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

On Friday Fiorentina beat visiting Spezia 3-0 on Friday to go 10 points clear of the drop zone in the Italian Serie A.

La Viola played a slow first half but went ahead in the 48th minute as Dusan Vlahovic volleyed in a cross from substitute Gaetano Castrovilli, who then struck on 64.

Valentin Eysseric, also a substitute, flicked in off Vlahovic to close the game at the Artemio Franchi.

The Florentines are now in 12th as they moved one point clear of promoted Spezia, who failed to repeat the impressive display that last weekend allowed them to stun AC Milan 2-0

Milan were leapfrogged in first place by Inter Milan, which set up a high-voltage derby set for Sunday at the Giuseppe Meazza.

Torino won 1-0 at Cagliari in a cellar-dwellers clash later on Friday thanks to a second-half header from Brazilian defender Gleison Bremer.

Il Toro are now five points clear of the three-team relegation zone, where the Sardinians languish as third-last.

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...