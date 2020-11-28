Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Miracle square with the leaning tower of Pisa lit in orange for the United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women as the Tuscany Region was declared a ‘red zone’ during the second wave of the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic, Italy, 25 November 2020. The Italian regions of Calabria, Lombardy, Piedmont, Val d’Aosta, Puglia, Basilicata, and Sicily went into a soft lockdown as the government’s three-tiered system to combat the spread of COVID-19 came into force. These regions have the toughest restrictions under this system after being classed as high-contagion-risk red zones.

EPA-EFE/Fabio Muzzi

Like this: Like Loading...