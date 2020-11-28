Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Leaning tower of Pisa lit in orange for the United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women

1 Min Read
The Miracle square with the leaning tower of Pisa lit in orange for the United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women as the Tuscany Region was declared a ‘red zone’ during the second wave of the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic, Italy, 25 November 2020. The Italian regions of Calabria, Lombardy, Piedmont, Val d’Aosta, Puglia, Basilicata, and Sicily went into a soft lockdown as the government’s three-tiered system to combat the spread of COVID-19 came into force. These regions have the toughest restrictions under this system after being classed as high-contagion-risk red zones.

EPA-EFE/Fabio Muzzi
