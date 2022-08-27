Leao, Giroud goals earn table-toppers Milan 2-0 win over Bologna

Reading Time: 2 minutes

MILAN : Goals by Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud gave AC Milan a comfortable 2-0 win over Bologna at San Siro on Saturday as they moved top after their third Serie A game of the season.

Portuguese Leao opened the scoring in the 21st minute after being found by Milan’s new signing Charles De Ketelaere who got his first assist in Serie A on his first start.

AC Milan?s Rafael Leao (R) jubilates with his teammate Charles De Ketelaere after scoring the opening goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Bologna at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, 27 August 2022. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

Five minutes later Belgium midfielder De Ketelaere split the Bologna defence with a superb long-range pass for Pierre Kalulu who was denied by goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski.

Frenchman Giroud doubled the lead in the 58th minute with an acrobatic volley to wrap up the points.

AC Milan’s players jubilate after winning the Italian Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Bologna at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, 27 August 2022. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

Milan, who have seven points, travel to Sassuolo on Tuesday while Bologna in 17th on one point host Salernitana on Thursday.

