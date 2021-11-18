Lebanon imposes curbs on traveling to Belarus

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Lebanon instructed airlines to limit passengers traveling to Belarus to those having visas, residency permits or Belarusian citizenship, according to a statement by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation seen by Reuters on Thursday.

European countries accuse Minsk of flying in thousands of migrants, mainly from the Middle East, and pushing them to cross the border illegally, as a tactic to punish Europe for sanctions imposed over a Belarusian crackdown on pro-democracy protesters.

Photo – A worker carries luggage at Rafic Hariri international airport during its re-opening in Beirut, Lebanon. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH