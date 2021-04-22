Lebanon’s Hariri: Pope to visit if government is formed

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pope Francis will visit crisis-hit Lebanon but only once its fractious politicians can agree on a new government, Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri said during a visit to the Vatican on Thursday.

“I explained to His Holiness Pope Francis the problems we are suffering from and asked His Holiness to help Lebanon,” Hariri told reporters in comments broadcast live on Lebanese television.

Photo: A file photo of a Lebanese priest Maronite Georges Breidi presenting a Lebanese flag to Pope Francis during the first general audience with the public since the coronavirus disease in San Damaso courtyard, Vatican, 02 September 2020 EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...