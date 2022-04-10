Leclerc wins Australian Grand Prix for Ferrari

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Charles Leclerc claimed his second win of the Formula One season for Ferrari with a pole-to-flag victory at the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday as Red Bull’s world champion Max Verstappen suffered “deja vu” with another retirement.

Leclerc’s car showed impressive pace and performance on the upgraded Albert Park circuit to seal his fourth career win ahead of Red Bull’s runnerup Sergio Perez, while third-placed George Russell grabbed his second podium and first for Mercedes in an encouraging day for the struggling constructors’ champions.

Monaco’s Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari makes a pit stop during the Formula One Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, Australia, 10 April 2022. EPA-EFE/SIMON BAKER / POOL

“What a race and what pace,” said a thrilled Leclerc on the team radio, having finished more than 20 seconds ahead of Perez in the 58-lap race.

“The car was incredible today, well done guys.”

Leclerc has now built a 34-point lead over Russell in the F1 championship.

