Leicester shocked by Fulham at home

Leicester City missed an excellent opportunity to join Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the summit of the Premier League after a surprise defeat at home to Fulham on Monday evening.

The Londoners took a double lead in the first half thanks to goals by Ademola Lookman and Ivan Cavaleiro. Leicester were the brighter side in the second 45 minutes but could only manage a consolation goal by Harvey Barnes four minutes from time.

With this win Fulham move out of the bottom three while Leicester remain fourth.

