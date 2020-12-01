Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Leicester shocked by Fulham at home

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Leicester City missed an excellent opportunity to join Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the summit of the Premier League after a surprise defeat at home to Fulham on Monday evening.

The Londoners took a double lead in the first half thanks to goals by Ademola Lookman and Ivan Cavaleiro. Leicester were the brighter side in the second 45 minutes but could only manage a consolation goal by Harvey Barnes four minutes from time.

With this win Fulham move out of the bottom three while Leicester remain fourth.
