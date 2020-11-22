Let us not give up on great dreams – Pope to youths

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Pope Francis celebrated Mass in Saint Peter’s Basilica for the Solemnity of Christ the King, observed annually on the last Sunday of the liturgical year.

“Before pouring out His love for us on the Cross, Jesus shares his final wishes,” the Pope said. “He tells us that the good we do to one of our least brothers and sisters – whether hungry or thirsty, a stranger, in need, sick or in prison – we do to Him.”

We can all ask ourselves whether we put these works into practice, the Pope continued, emphasising Jesus’ words “I am here”; that is, Jesus is present in “the least of these.”

Speaking especially to young people, Pope Francis said, “Let us not give up on great dreams. Let us not settle only for what is necessary.” He reminded them that we are created “to make God’s dreams come true in this world.

We can do this, the Pope said, “with great choices.” Returning to the Gospel, he said that Jesus will judge us based on our choices. If we choose hatred and evil we can never be happy; but “if we choose God, we grow daily in His love, and if we choose to love others, we find true happiness,” said Pope Francis.

The Holy Father acknowledge the “obstacles that can make our choices difficult,” including “fear, insecurity, unanswered questions.” Love, however, helps us move past these obstacles, to the point where we no longer ask, “Why am I alive?” but “For whom” do I live?

“Choosing life,” Pope Francis said, “means resisting the ‘throwaway culture’ and the desire to have everything now, in order to direct our lives towards the goal of heaven, towards God’s dreams.”

