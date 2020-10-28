Libyan delegation expected in Malta tomorrow

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Libyan delegation led by the Speaker of the House of Representatives Aguila Saleh is expected in Malta tomorrow for talks with Minister for Foreign and European Affairs Evarist Bartolo.

The talks will deal with the political process and dialogue in Libya.

In a statement this afternoon, Government said that as a friendly neighbouring country, Malta is committed to the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity of Libya.

It added that Malta supports the efforts of the United Nations and the Berlin Conference towards a Libyan-led and Libyan owned inclusive political process, following a lasting ceasefire and the necessary political and economic action to start rebuilding Libya for the benefit of the Libyan people.

