Libyan oil producer wants demilitarisation of facilities before resuming operations

The Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC), which operates Libya’s energy sector, said it would not resume exports until oil facilities were demilitarised.

The NOC was reacting to a statement by Eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar who said that his forces would let oil production resume after an eight-month blockade and a senior politician in Tripoli said a committee would be formed to ensure fair distribution of revenues.

The blockade by eastern forces has cost Libya $9 billion (6.95 billion pounds) in lost revenue so far this year, the Tripoli-based Central Bank of Libya said this week. The stoppage has become a big obstacle to new efforts to seek a path forwards in peace talks after Haftar’s assault on Tripoli collapsed in June.

Libya and many of its state institutions have been split for years between the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli and Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA) in the east.

via Reuters

