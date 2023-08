Reading Time: < 1 minute

TRIPOLI, Aug 6 (Reuters) – Libya’s High State Council consultative body voted on Sunday to replace Khaled al-Meshri as leader with Mohammed Takala, adding new questions over the country’s political standoff.

Takala received 67 votes to Meshri’s 62 in a televised run-off in the chamber, with two abstentions. Meshri then congratulated Takala on his win.

