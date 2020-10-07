Libya’s Mosques to reopen on Friday

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Libya’s General Authority of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs said mosques “will reopen for all prayers starting next Friday” after over seven months of closure due to coronavirus pandemic.

The Authority said in a statement that the decision to reopen mosques came after thorough consultations with the High Commission for Coronavirus Response.

The Authority requested that mosque-goers take all necessary precautionary measures in order tlimit the risk of coronavirus spread at mosques, asking administrative committees at mosques to take the needed measures ahead of the reopening.

Mosques shut down last March as part of Covid-19 response scheme of the government, whose National Center for Disease Control registered over 38.000 cases – 602 of whom died and over 15.000 others recovered.

