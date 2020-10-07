Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Libya

Libya’s Mosques to reopen on Friday

Libya’s General Authority of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs said mosques “will reopen for all prayers starting next Friday” after over seven months of closure due to coronavirus pandemic.

The Authority said in a statement that the decision to reopen mosques came after thorough consultations with the High Commission for Coronavirus Response.

The Authority requested that mosque-goers take all necessary precautionary measures in order tlimit the risk of coronavirus spread at mosques, asking administrative committees at mosques to take the needed measures ahead of the reopening.

Mosques shut down last March as part of Covid-19 response scheme of the government, whose National Center for Disease Control registered over 38.000 cases – 602 of whom died and over 15.000 others recovered.
