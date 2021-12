Reading Time: < 1 minute

Libya’s National Oil Corporation’s (NOC) total oil revenues reached around $1.9 billion in October, up from $1.6 billion in September, the company said in a statement.

Gas and condensate revenues amounted to $34.3 million while Crude oil revenues amounted to $1.8 billion, NOC added.

A file photo of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) in Tripoli, Libya. EPA-EFE/STR