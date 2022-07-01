Libya’s NOC announces force majeure over two ports and oilfield

Reading Time: < 1 minute

TRIPOLI, June 30 (Reuters) – Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) declared force majeure at Es Sidr and Ras Lanuf ports as well as El Feel oilfield, it said in a statement.

The statement added that force majeure is still in effect at the ports of Brega and Zueitina.

Production has seen a sharp decline, with daily exports ranging between 365,000 and 409,000 barrels per day (bpd), a decrease of 865,000 bpd compared to production in “normal circumstances”, according to the statement.

Losses because of the closures exceeded 16 billion Libyan dinars ($3.32 billion), the statement said.

The NOC had said on Monday it was considering declaring force majeure in the Gulf of Sirte area within 72 hours unless production and shipping resume at the oil terminals there.

($1 = 4.8196 Libyan dinars)