Libya’s Prime Minister says election law flawed

Libya’s Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah said on Monday the parliament’s election law was flawed and written to serve specific candidates as he said he would announce whether he will run for president “at the crucial moment”.

Allies of Dbeibah told Reuters a week ago that he would run, despite having pledged when he was installed as prime minister of the interim unity government that he would not take part in the coming election.

“They come out with laws designed for personalities and we cannot be satisfied with this flawed law,” he said at a rally in Tripoli.

Analysts see Dbeibah as a possible frontrunner for president after he instituted a series of populist measures including investment in overlooked towns and cash payouts for newlyweds.

“At the crucial moment, I will announce my position on this election,” he told the crowd.

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of the former dictator Muammar Gaddafi who was toppled in 2011, announced his candidacy on Sunday. Eastern commander Khalifa Haftar is also expected to run, as is the parliament speaker Aguila Saleh.

