‘Lichtfenster’: Germany remembers those who died of Covid-19

A handout photo made available by the German government showing German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier lighting a candle at a window of the presidential residence, the Bellevue castle, in Berlin, Germany.

The President is due to light a candle on 22 January 2021 at a window of the Bellevue Castle as part of nationwide action named ‘Lichtfenster’ (Light in Window), calling the Germans to remember those who died of Covid-19, Coronavirus.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 17,862 to 2,106,262, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.

The reported death toll rose by 859 to 50,642, the tally showed.

Via Reuters/ EPA-EFE/JESCO DENZEL

