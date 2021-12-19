Liguria, Marche, Veneto, Trento in Italy turn into yellow zones Monday

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Liguria, Marche, Veneto and the autonomous province of Trento are being bumped up from low-COVID-19-risk white zones to moderate-risk yellow zones by the government as of Monday due to a rise in contagion.



Health Minister Roberto Speranza signed an order reclassifying these areas in Italy’s tiered-system of COVID measures, the ministry said, after a meeting of the ‘control-room’ coronavirus taskforce.



These areas are set to join the already yellow areas Calabria, Friuli Venezia Giulia and the province of Bolzano.

The main change brought about by moving up to yellow is that it becomes obligatory to wear facemasks outdoors.



The move was made on the basis of the weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the Higher Health Institute (ISS) and the health ministry.



Nine of Italy’s regions/autonomous provinces are above the 10% alert threshold for the proportion of intensive-care places occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to the report.



They are Calabria, Emilia Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Liguria, Marche, Molise, Veneto and the provinces of Bolzano and Trento.



Eight regions/autonomous provinces are above the 15% alert threshold for the proportion of ordinary-hospital-ward beds taken up by coronavirus sufferers – Calabria, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Liguria, Marche, Bolzano, Trento, Valle d’Aosta and Veneto.

Photo – A woman wearing a protective mask walks next to an inscription painted on the wall of a building reading in Italian ‘normality’, in Genoa, Italy. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

Via ANSA