Liquigas Malta announces passing away of its Managing Director, Luciano Garbini

Liquigas Malta Limited has announced the passing away of its Managing Director, Luciano Garbini,

In a statement, the company described Mr Garbini as an integral part of its organisation, serving as Managing Director since July 2020 and contributing significantly as a Board Member of both Liquigas Malta Limited and Gasco Energy Limited since May 2013.

“With over 35 years of dedicated involvement in the LPG industry, Luciano’s expertise and passion have been instrumental in our company’s growth over the years”, it added.

“His passing is a profound loss for his family, his wife Anna and their two sons Federico and Daniele. He will be sadly missed by his colleague directors, Management teams, and all employees of both companies”.

Our thoughts and sympathies are with Luciano’s family and friends during this period of bereavement.

