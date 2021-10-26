Lithuania rolls out next-generation 5G plans

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Lithuanian Communications Regulatory Authority (RRT) has launched an auction for three 700 MHz radio frequency blocks to be used to deploy next-generation 5G mobile networks and provide 5G e-communication services in the country.

“After discussions and public debates with market participants and all interested institutions, we announce and invite entities to participate in the auction, which will establish new technologies and their progress in the market,” RRT Director Feliksas Dobrovolskis said. “Difficult negotiations with neighbouring countries, responsible preparation of the spectrum, such as the release of part of the television frequencies, listening to market and consumer expectations – all these processes were essential elements for us to properly prepare for the auction. In approving the conditions of the auction, we were guided by the principles of transparency and equality, the best practices of other countries and pursued the most important goal – advanced, safe and accessible services for Lithuanian consumers”.

The starting price is 5 million euros for the 2×10 MHz block and 3 million euros for the 2×5 MHz blocks each and a bidder will only be allowed to bid for one block of radio frequencies.

The winners are expected to roll out services in at least one of the country’s five major cities and towns within six months from the date of licensing and in all five of them from the beginning of 2024.

The Baltic Times reported earlier that Lithuania’s military intelligence has named Huawei’s involvement in the development of the 5G wireless network infrastructure as a risk factor due to Communist China’s laws requiring that companies share information with the government.

Operators already using equipment that does not meet this criterion have until the end of 2025 to replace it. Otherwise, they will not be eligible to apply for state-allocated radio frequencies for 5G networks.

Transport Minister Marius Skuodis told reporters that market participants have agreed in principle on the key guidelines for the development of the 5G project, adding that efforts will be made to have it recognized as a project of national importance in order to secure EU funding under the 2021–2027 Connecting Europe Facility.

via The Baltic Times