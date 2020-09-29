Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Sports

Liverpool maintain perfect start with win against Arsenal

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Liverpool’s title defence continued on the right track after Jurgen Klopp’s men came from behind to beat Arsenal 3-1 at Anfield yesterday night.

Arteta’s side – who have recently beaten the English Champions on penalties in the Community Shield – took the lead after 25minutes thanks to a goal by Alexandre Lacazette, but Liverpool needed just ten minutes to turn the match in their favour with goals by Sadio Mane and Andrew Robertson.

New-signing Diogo Jota secured the three points two minutes from time as Liverpool join city-rivals Everton and Leicester as the only three teams who have won their opening three fixtures.

In yesterday’s other match, Aston Villa disposed of Fulham with a comfortable 0-3 away victory.
