Liverpool maintain perfect start with win against Arsenal

Liverpool’s title defence continued on the right track after Jurgen Klopp’s men came from behind to beat Arsenal 3-1 at Anfield yesterday night.

Arteta’s side – who have recently beaten the English Champions on penalties in the Community Shield – took the lead after 25minutes thanks to a goal by Alexandre Lacazette, but Liverpool needed just ten minutes to turn the match in their favour with goals by Sadio Mane and Andrew Robertson.

New-signing Diogo Jota secured the three points two minutes from time as Liverpool join city-rivals Everton and Leicester as the only three teams who have won their opening three fixtures.

In yesterday’s other match, Aston Villa disposed of Fulham with a comfortable 0-3 away victory.

