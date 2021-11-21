Liverpool thrash Arsenal 4-0 to go second in Premier League

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Imperious Liverpool extended their Premier League home winning streak against Arsenal to six on Saturday with an easy 4-0 victory that lifted them to second in the table.

Sadio Mane met a perfect free kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 39th minute to plant a header across Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for Liverpool’s opening goal.

Ramsdale produced a string of spectacular saves to keep Juergen Klopp’s silky strikers at bay. But he could do nothing to stop Diogo Jota skipping past him in the 52nd minute after a dreadful misplaced pass from Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares.

Inevitably, Mohamed Salah got in on the act with a close-range volley from a Mane cross in the 73rd minute, before Takumi Minamino came off the bench to turn in a cross from Alexander-Arnold with his first touch in the 77th.

Arsenal showed a few flashes of resistance and attacking spirit in the first half – not least from manager Mikel Arteta who squared up angrily with Klopp over a foul in an ugly touch-line exchange that earned both yellow cards.

But the Londoners looked crushed at the end, their eight-game unbeaten run over and yet again leaving Anfield empty-handed. The result left them fifth in the league.

Reuters

Photo Liverpool’s manager Juergen Klopp (L) celebrates with Mohamed Salah (C) after winning the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC in Liverpool, Britain, 20 November 2021. EPA-EFE/TIM KEETON