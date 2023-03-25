Liz Truss joins the speaking circuit

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Liz Truss, the U.K.’s shortest-serving prime minister, has signed up with a leading speaking agency – and is ready to offer insights on “leadership,” the “economy” and more.

Truss, who spent 49 days in the job but stepped down after market turmoil sparked by a round of controversial tax cuts, is now on the books for Chartwell Speakers.

A bio uploaded to the site acknowledges the “momentous and tempestuous” time Truss faced in office, which included not only the market rout but the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Truss, the bio says, “faced huge resistance from those who wanted to maintain the status quo and reached the conclusion that she could not deliver the mandate on which she had been elected and therefore stepped down.”

Truss is by no means the first in the U.K.’s recent array of former prime ministers to join the speaking circuit.

Former PM Theresa May, who was herself pressured into resigning after failing to win support for her Brexit plans, earned more than £1.86 million in her first two years after returning to the backbenches. She got upwards of £127,000 ($150,000) for a single speech in Florida last year.

Boris Johnson, who left office last September after a host of scandals, has already been paid £276,130 for a speech to the Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers in Washington.

