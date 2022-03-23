Local ceasefire agreed for Ukraine’s Luhansk region – governor

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LVIV, Ukraine, March 23 (Reuters) – The governor of the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine said agreement had been reached on a local ceasefire to evacuate civilians trapped by fighting.

Governor Serhiy Gaidai said on the Telegram messaging app that the ceasefire would come into force at 9 a.m. (0700 GMT).

The UK’s Ministry of Defence has issued its latest daily “Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine”.

They claim:

The battlefield across northern Ukraine remains largely static with Russian forces likely conducting a period of reorganisation before resuming large-scale offensive operations.

Russian forces are attempting to envelop Ukrainian forces in the east of the country as they advance from the direction of Kharkiv in the north and Mariupol in the south.

Russian forces are still attempting to circumvent Mykolaiv as they look to drive west towards Odesa.

Meanwhile, an agreement has been reached to try to evacuate civilians trapped in Ukrainian towns and cities through nine “humanitarian corridors” on Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

Signalling no agreement had been reached with Russia to establish a safe corridor form the heart of Mariupol, she said people wishing to leave the besieged port city would find transport in nearby Berdyansk.