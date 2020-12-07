Locals long for Disney magic as shuttered Paris park hits jobs

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sleeping Beauty’s castle stands empty at Disneyland’s theme park outside Paris and the giant twirling teacups and other rides have ground to a halt until at least mid-February due to France’s COVID-19 restrictions.

In neighbouring towns, where hotels have sprouted over the past three decades, the silence is just as eerie – and locals are starting to fear for their jobs.

“As long as Disney doesn’t open up again, as long as there are no tourists, there’s no point crying victory even if we were able to open tomorrow,” said Tomica Vajic, who owns four restaurants near the park.

Three of his eateries are running with reduced staffing, serving only takeaways for residents. Vajic and his wife Milena have tapped state-guaranteed loans to tide their business over but say they will have to put off their retirement by several years now they have taken on debts.

Two lockdowns to combat the coronavirus in France this year have pummelled the hospitality sector. Restaurants, for instance, will only be allowed to reopen by Jan. 20 at the earliest.

Like this: Like Loading...