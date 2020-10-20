Lombardy seeks evening curfew to control new spike in cases

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Italian region of Lombardy, which includes the financial capital Milan, on Monday asked the government to approve a curfew after a spike in coronavirus cases. The restrictions would apply from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting on Thursday.

News portal Tgcom said that it understands that Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza was favourable to this move, as the country clinges on the hope that incremental measures can be enough.

Besides the increase in cases, the biggest worry in the Northern region is the expectation that by the end of this month, 600 persons will be recovered in intensive care, with another 4,000 patients requiring hospitalisation.

Daily coronavirus cases had climbed to a record of 11,705 on Sunday before dropping to 9,338 on Monday.

“We must act, deploying all the measures necessary to avert a new generalized lockdown,” Conte said at a news conference. “The country cannot afford a new setback which would severely jeopardize the whole economy.”

