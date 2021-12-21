London cancels NYE celebrations as Omicron cases explode

Reading Time: < 1 minute

London’s famous New Year’s Eve celebration in Trafalgar Square has been cancelled Omicron cases explode across the capital.

The event was scheduled to replace the capital’s iconic firework show after the display was cancelled in October due to continued uncertainty amid the pandemic.

Mayor Sadiq Khan said that given the rise in Omicron infections, this alternative had to be cancelled too.

The city has been hit with 140,942 confirmed infections in the week to December 19 – more than three times as many as the 42,455 in the first week of this month.

Numbers have jumped by up to 500% among young adults, while rates are also beginning to rise amongst older people, who are more likely to fall seriously ill.

The cancellation comes as Cabinet yesterday ruled out immediate extra restrictions – but PM Boris Johnson insisted that he ‘reserves the possibility of taking future action’.

Mr Khan said it was ‘in the interests of public safety’ to stop 6,500 partygoers coming together.

via The Independent (UK)