Lufthansa launches drive to hire 20,000 employees

BERLIN, Nov 21 (Reuters) – Deutsche Lufthansa said it planned to hire 20,000 new employees as the German flagship airline launched a recruitment campaign on Monday, with job openings in over 45 areas.

The company said it was mainly looking for people in product-related and service-oriented areas at its locations in Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich, Vienna and Brussels, as well as at its technical base in Hamburg and at the locations of its Eurowings subsidiary.

(Writing by Rachel MoreEditing by Paul Carrel)

