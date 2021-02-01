Lufthansa subsidiary Swiss to cut Geneva flights further to “absolute minimum”

Reading Time: < 1 minute
ZURICH, Feb 1 (Reuters) – Lufthansa subsidiary Swiss International is reducing its Geneva flight operations further to an “absolute minimum”, citing coronavirus travel restrictions, the company said on Monday.
The reduction means Swiss will operate only 10% of the flights from Geneva during February that it flew from the airport in February 2019. The reduction applies from Feb. 1 and will apply until the end of the month, Swiss said.
(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Susan Fenton)
