Luis Suarez set for Atletico Madrid – reports

Barcelona’s Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez has reached an agreement with Atletico Madrid and may arrive at the Wanda Metropolitano on a two-year deal, Mundo Deportivo reported on Monday.

Barca’s new manager Ronald Koeman has already told the 33-year-old that he is not part of his plans. Since arriving at Camp Nou in 2014, Suarez has scored 198 goals in 283 games and won four La Liga titles, four Copa del Rey championships and one UEFA Champions League title. Since Neymar departed for Paris Saint-Germain, Suarez has been the most effective partner for Lionel Messi.

That partly explained why Messi told Barca he wanted to leave after the club made it clear that they no longer wanted Suarez.

CGTN / Mundo Deportivo

