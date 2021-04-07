Lukaku, Martinez lead Inter to 10th win a row

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MILAN (Reuters) – Inter Milan moved 11 points clear at the top of Serie A as Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez struck in a 2-1 win over Sassuolo on Wednesday, the runaway leaders’ 10th consecutive league victory.

Belgian Lukaku guided a header into the top corner in the first half before his Argentine strike partner finished off a counter-attack to continue the Nerazzurri’s charge towards the title.

Romelu Lukaku (C) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the 1-0 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between FC Inter and US Sassuolo at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, 07 April 2021. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

Sassuolo dominated possession at San Siro but were frustrated by a stubborn home defence until Hamed Traore curled home a superb finish five minutes from time.

With nine matches left, Inter are firmly on course to win their first Serie A title since 2010 with 71 points, 11 ahead of second-placed AC Milan. Sassuolo remained ninth with 40 points.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie, editing by Ed Osmond)

