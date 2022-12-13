Luke Micallef registers best timing ever by Maltese athlete in European Cross Country Championships

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Maltese athletes registered a positive experience at the European Cross Country Championships which took place in the beautiful surroundings of La Mandria Castle on the outskirts of Turin, in Italy.

In this year’s competition, Luke Micallef continued to establish himself as one of the top Maltese runners on the middle distance, completing the ardous and hilly route of 9,572m in a time of 32 minutes and 58 seconds, the best ever registered by a Maltese athlete at these European Championships.

Micallef’s timing earned him a place among the best 70 European athletes in a field comprising some of the best names in international athletics. These include the Olympic Champion, Norwegian Jakob Ingebritsen who won this event for sixth time, as well as Emile Cairess, the current British cross-country champion, and Italian star Yemaneberhan Crippa.

In Piedmont, Gozitan athlete David Borg also had a strong performance, runnin for the first time at this level on a a distance of 7,662 m, completing the hilly and slippery race in 28’32 in the Under 23 category, obtaining a respectable placing despite competing against athletes two years his senior.

Youngster Gabriel Farrugia in the Under 20 category (5,722 metres) with a time of 19’54 finished ahead of established athletes from Spain, Switzerland, Croatia, Portugal, Denmark among others.

The participation of the Maltese athletes was supported by the NDSF Funds, Sport Malta and the Malta Olympic Committtee.

