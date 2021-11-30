Macau arrests 11 people for alleged illegal gambling and money laundering

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Macau police said on Sunday they had arrested 11 people in an investigation into an illegal gambling and money-laundering syndicate, a day after businessman Alvin Chau, who organises trips to Asian casinos for big spending gamblers, was questioned at a police station.

The police said in a statement that people involved in the case acknowledged the group had operated gambling websites or telemarketing activities in other places.

Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post reported that at a news conference on Sunday, Macau’s judiciary police did not name the individuals but said they included a 47-year-old Macau businessman surnamed Chau.

It was not clear if this was Alvin Chau, who is chairman of Suncity Group Holdings Ltd. He is also the founder of a separate legal entity also called Suncity, the special administrative region’s biggest “junket operator”, which runs VIP gambling rooms across Asia.

Junket operators are go-betweens who bring high rollers to play at casinos, extending them credit and collecting on their debts. Macau itself is known as the Las Vegas of Asia and has grown rich from the gambling industry.

via Reuters