Macron and Merkel urge for Schengen reform

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said it was urgently necessary for Europe to reform the open-border Schengen area in light of recent terrorist attacks.

“I want to mention the entry-exit system in the Schengen area, which should be ready in 2022,” she said after a meeting with other European leaders on Tuesday.

“It is vitally necessary to know who comes in and who leaves the Schengen area.”

The threat of terrorism is a European reality that needs a coordinated and quick answer, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

Macron also told reporters that Europe must work on a re-think of its open-border Schengen area.

