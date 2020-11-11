Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree

Macron and Merkel urge for Schengen reform

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said it was urgently necessary for Europe to reform the open-border Schengen area in light of recent terrorist attacks.

“I want to mention the entry-exit system in the Schengen area, which should be ready in 2022,” she said after a meeting with other European leaders on Tuesday.

“It is vitally necessary to know who comes in and who leaves the Schengen area.”

The threat of terrorism is a European reality that needs a coordinated and quick answer, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

Macron also told reporters that Europe must work on a re-think of its open-border Schengen area.
%d bloggers like this: