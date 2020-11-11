Macron and Merkel urge for Schengen reform

Reading Time: < 1 minute
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said it was urgently necessary for Europe to reform the open-border Schengen area in light of recent terrorist attacks.
“I want to mention the entry-exit system in the Schengen area, which should be ready in 2022,” she said after a meeting with other European leaders on Tuesday.
“It is vitally necessary to know who comes in and who leaves the Schengen area.”
The threat of terrorism is a European reality that needs a coordinated and quick answer, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.
Macron also told reporters that Europe must work on a re-think of its open-border Schengen area.
11th November 2020
The Times of Malta says the education system is facing a challenging time. It says the quick shift to online learning caused by the pandemic has affected the education process. The government should clearly outline the best education strategy during...
11th November 2020
More than 2,000 African migrants were stranded in a dockside camp on the Spanish island of Gran Canaria on Tuesday after a wave of arrivals overwhelmed local authorities' capacity to house them.
"It's a disaster. There's a huge spike in arrivals ...
11th November 2020
Since 31 December 2019 and as of 10 November 2020, 50 994 215 cases of COVID-19 (in accordance with the applied case definitions and testing strategies in the affected countries) have been reported, including 1 264 ...
11th November 2020
Hungary's government has drafted legislation that would practically ban adoption by same-sex couples in what rights groups said was an attack on the LGBTQ community when COVID-19 meant they could not protest.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's governm...
11th November 2020
Poland will conduct coronavirus tests among its farmed minks and check whether farm workers and their families have been infected with COVID-19, following the findings of a mutated virus among the animals in Denmark.
Danish authorities last week ...
11th November 2020
Australia should change the lyrics of its national anthem to honour its indigenous people, the leader of the country's most populous state said on Wednesday, becoming one of the most prominent lawmakers to endorse such an alteration.
Austra...
11th November 2020
Gunmen shot dead a prominent dissident in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on Tuesday as political talks in neighbouring Tunisia focused on a roadmap towards elections in Libya.
Hanan al-Barassi, an outspoken critic of abuses in the east...
11th November 2020
1675 - German mathematician Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz demonstrates integral calculus for the - first time to find the area under the graph of y = f(x) function
1745 - Bonnie Prince Charlie's army enters England
1918 - ...
11th November 2020
Some Europeans on Tuesday injected a dose of caution into the excitement which greeted news that Pfizer's experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective in initial trials, expressing doubts about whether they would have the shot.
Scien...
11th November 2020
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, has delivered a warning to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a post-election call, not to let Brexit destabilise the Northern Ireland peace process, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
Johnson and ...
Like this: Like Loading...
Related