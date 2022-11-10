Maddison, Wilson and Rashford named in England World Cup squad

Reading Time: < 1 minute

England have included in-form Leicester City midfielder James Maddison in their squad for the World Cup in Qatar, with forwards Callum Wilson and Marcus Rashford also selected.

Maddison and Newcastle United striker Wilson have both not played for England since 2019, but have been rewarded for fine starts to the domestic season in the run up to this month’s tournament.

Manchester United’s Rashford is another who has found some goalscoring form this term, which persuaded England coach Gareth Southgate to bring him back into the fold, after he last appeared as a substitute in the Euro 2020 final last July.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney received his first call up for Nations League fixtures against Italy and Germany in September, but missed out on selection with Wilson and Rashford preferred.

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse was omitted from the final 26-man list, with Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher preferred, while AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham and AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori also did not make it.

Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips, who have both been injured for much of the campaign, are included, with Manchester United defender Harry Maguire in, despite not playing regularly for his club.

