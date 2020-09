Reading Time: < 1 minute

The suspect in the Madeleine McCann case is being investigated over a separate child sex allegation a month before she vanished in Portugal.

The German drifter known as Christian B is suspected of exposing himself and performing a sex act in front of a young girl on a beach in 2007.

German prosecutor Hans-Christian Wolters, who is investigating Christian B in the Madeleine case, revealed his new investigation to Sky News.

Sky News

